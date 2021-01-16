Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $121.95 on Thursday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.