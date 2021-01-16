Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 38.8% in December

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tenaris by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

