Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

