Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Teton Advisors, Inc (OTCMKTS:TETAA) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Teton Advisors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TETAA)

Teton Advisors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to banking or thrift institutions, individuals, banking institutions, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, and municipal government entities.

