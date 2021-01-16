The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.78

Shares of The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 5923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aarons by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Aarons by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Aarons by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

