The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

