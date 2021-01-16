The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 16,762 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

