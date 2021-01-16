The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.80 Price Target for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.66 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.96. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

