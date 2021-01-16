The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.90

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as high as $25.97. The Liberty Braves Group shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 65,328 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 126,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,422,046.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,315,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 79,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $3,256,143.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,816,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,952,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,611 shares of company stock worth $30,675,276.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 473.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

