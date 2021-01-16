The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading 9.6% Higher

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price was up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 9,250,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 4,488,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $79,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

