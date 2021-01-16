The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Mosaic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

MOS stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

