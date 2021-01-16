The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in The ODP during the third quarter worth $37,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The ODP by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 250.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

