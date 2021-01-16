The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,999,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

