The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

