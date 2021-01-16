The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $95.07 Average PT from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

PGR traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,150 shares of company stock worth $6,035,099 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

