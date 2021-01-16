The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.