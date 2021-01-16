The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.