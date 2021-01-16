The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.56. The Westaim Co. (WED.V) shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 10,200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of C$366.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

About The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

