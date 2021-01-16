The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 9.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.92. 1,666,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,072,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get The9 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.