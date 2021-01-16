Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $492.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.14. 1,892,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

