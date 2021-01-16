Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$111.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.03.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total value of C$50,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

