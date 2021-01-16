Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $346,253.65 and $6,397.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

