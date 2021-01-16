Thugs Finance (THUGS) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,563.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003593 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi.

