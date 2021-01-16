Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in December

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

