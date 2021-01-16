Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $374,128.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00508903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.84 or 0.04158768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

