Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.11. 899,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 568,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

