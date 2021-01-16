TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $9.55 on Friday.

TMB Bank Public Company Profile

TMB Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. It offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, time deposits, and foreign currency deposits; personal and home loans, overdraft, term loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; and credit and business cards.

