TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €37.10 ($43.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.83. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

