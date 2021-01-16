Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $24.00. Totally plc (TLY.L) shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1,245,071 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £47.82 million and a PE ratio of -130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.77.

About Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

