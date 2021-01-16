TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

