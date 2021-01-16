Traders Buy High Volume of Synchrony Financial Call Options (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical volume of 4,029 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

