Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,105% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.40 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

