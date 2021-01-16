Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,700 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.60 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

