Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 39,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 3,175 call options.

PNC opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

