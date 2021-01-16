Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the average volume of 361 call options.

VEON stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in VEON during the third quarter valued at $7,343,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 894.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

