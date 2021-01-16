Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,178 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,538% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

