Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whole Earth Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 432 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.92 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

