Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $65.65 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00051555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00117919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00256638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,693.50 or 0.94864508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,503,597 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

