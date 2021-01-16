Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.66.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.