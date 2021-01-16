Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trimble is driven by strength in utilities and agriculture businesses. These businesses aided growth in the Resources and Utilities segment. Also, strong momentum across Geospatial segment remains a major positive. Further, the company benefits from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Additionally, the company’s cost control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains the key catalyst and is likely to continue driving its business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind.”

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.