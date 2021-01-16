Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.68 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $660.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

