TrueFi Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi's total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens.

TrueFi's official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

