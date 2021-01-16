Truist Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $73.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Truist from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of AN stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

