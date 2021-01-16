Tudor Pickering Upgrades Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

