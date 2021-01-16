Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.