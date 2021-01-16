Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $333,760.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $196.48.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

