Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Extended partnership with NBC for Olympic Games is expected to expand its penetration. Additionally, product improvement, including continued increases in relevance across notifications, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification remains an overhang on Twitter’s prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 25,937,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,742. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $510,675.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

