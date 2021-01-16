Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $422.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

