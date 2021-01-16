Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 100,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $55.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

