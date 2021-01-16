Ubiq Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $10,035.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,978.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.21 or 0.03380938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00396477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.76 or 0.01346075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00560564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00429371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00298958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

